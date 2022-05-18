Is Suhana Khan doing yoga the wrong way? Fitness trainer defends the star kid

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to start her film career with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie 'The Archies' alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Suhana is working hard to prepare for her role in the film. According to media reports, Suhana and other actors are currently in Ooty where 'The Archies' is said to be in production.

Recently, a new picture of Suhana at a yoga class, apparently in preparation for 'The Archies', has been shared on Instagram by celebrity yoga instructor Rupal Sidhpura Faria.

"Here is the darling @suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She’s one hellova explorer 🔥🔥🔥 You’re so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana❤️ You have a long way to go!! You’re going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds☀️🔥☀️🔥☀️🔥 Love ya," Faria captioned her post.

As soon as she posted the picture of Suhana, fans and followers were all praise for the star kid. "Sooo great!! Loving the hard work she puts in!! Keep on going Suhana," read a comment.

"@suhanakhan2 dear you are sooo hardworking 😢❤️ got your papa's best genes 🔥 in the coming times i bet you will be shining brighter than the brightest stars," read another comment.

However, a user called out Suhana for the wrong yoga posture. "The posture is wrong. Legs should be on triceps not on elbow," the user commented.

Moments after the user posted the comment, her fitness trainer came to her defence and replied, "If you’d read the name of the posture before commenting and laughing it off, you wouldn’t make a fool of yourself here."

Advertisement

A few days, the makers shared the first promo of 'The Archies' on social media.

Advertisement

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing.

'The Archies' will be released on Netflix in 2023.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:09 PM IST