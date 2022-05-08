In Pics: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and others attend 'Dharamveer' trailer launch

Several Bollywood celebs, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other politicians attended the trailer launch of 'Dharmaveer-Mukkam Post Thane' on Saturday.

Among the members of the B-Town who attended the trailer launch were Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Nikhil Dwivedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Gulshan Grover, Isha Koppikar, and others.

Maharashtra cabinet ministers Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and other politicos also graced the event.

'Dharamveer' is based on the life and times of one of the most powerful politicians of Maharashtra, Anand Dighe. The film is helmed by Pravin Tarde and is backed by Mangesh Desai.

Actor Prasad Oak will be seen essaying the role of Dighe. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 13, 2022.

Check out some photos from the trailer launch here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:07 AM IST