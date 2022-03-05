In Pics: Deepika Padukone’s airport outfit reminds netizens of 'Zomato delivery partners'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone jetted off to Spain on Saturday for the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with John Abraham.

Deepika wore an all-red ensemble with a turtle neck top, leather pants, stilettos, and a cap.

However, the leggy lass was brutally trolled for her choice of couture. A section of netizens stated that it reminded them of food aggregator Zomato’s delivery partners.

Check out the comments below.

'Pathaan', which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the movies after over four years, will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the much-awaited film, announced the release date of the "action spectacle" on Wednesday

Billed as "a high-octane spy thriller", the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of 'War' and 'Bang Bang' fame.

"Pathaan" also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express', and 'Happy New Year'.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter', is also directed by Siddharth and features Deepika.

She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. The leggy lass will also reunite with Big B for the Hindi remake of 'The Intern'.

Deepika also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Saturday, March 05, 2022