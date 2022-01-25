e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

'Inspired by Urfi Javed': Deepika Padukone trolled for her outfit during 'Gehraiyaan' promotions

Deepika wore an orange cut-out ribbed bodycon dress, which invited trolling from a section of netizens.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone, was recently spotted at the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

The makers dropped its first song 'Doobey', a track picturised on actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's whirlwind romance in the film.

Deepika wore an orange cut-out ribbed bodycon dress, which invited trolling from a section of netizens.

Many compared her sartorial choice with that of former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed.

ALSO READ

'Others should not be bothered by what I wear,' says 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed 'Others should not be bothered by what I wear,' says 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Urfi Javed

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

For the unversed, promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie have been going on in full swing since the makers dropped the film's trailer on January 20.

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

ALSO READ

Karan Johar spills the beans on how Deepika Padukone agreed to act in Shakun Batra's directorial... Karan Johar spills the beans on how Deepika Padukone agreed to act in Shakun Batra's directorial...
Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Advertisement