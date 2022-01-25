'Inspired by Urfi Javed': Deepika Padukone trolled for her outfit during 'Gehraiyaan' promotions

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone, was recently spotted at the promotions of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan'.

The makers dropped its first song 'Doobey', a track picturised on actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's whirlwind romance in the film.

Deepika wore an orange cut-out ribbed bodycon dress, which invited trolling from a section of netizens.

Many compared her sartorial choice with that of former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

For the unversed, promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie have been going on in full swing since the makers dropped the film's trailer on January 20.

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 08:55 AM IST