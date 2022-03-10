'I had a great time': 'Gehraiyaan' actor Dhairya Karwa on working with Katrina Kaif

Actor Dhairya Karwa, who was last seen with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in 'Gehraiyaan', is now the face opposite Katrina Kaif in a brand new soft drink commercial.

The campaign was shot on the pristine beaches of Maldives.

Sharing his experience working with Katrina Kaif, Dhairya said, "I had a great time shooting with Katrina. She’s humble and really sweet. Inspiring to see someone so driven and hardworking even after all the years of success. She excels at everything she does."

Dhairya and Katrina share a sparkling chemistry in the video, which is already drawing raves since it was released.

Dhairya previously starred opposite Katrina’s now husband Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. He next played Ravi Shastri in '83', before taking one of the leads in the Dharma-produced ‘domestic thriller’.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:33 PM IST