'I had a 2-inch bald spot': Sameera Reddy reveals battling alopecia, just like Jada Pinkett Smith

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, who often posts about her real-life struggles, be it parenting, grey hair, or body weight, has now revealed that she also battled alopecia, a condition which causes hair loss, just like Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

For those unversed, the 94th Academy Awards, which celebrated the biggest films of this year, made headlines for Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock.

The altercation happened when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada being in a sequel to 'G.I. Jane'.

Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith then ran on stage, slapping Rock and quickly returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth!" Smith yelled twice he was seated.

Reacting to the incident Sameera took to her Instagram and shared her views on the same. She wrote, “I got diagnosed with it in 2016 when Akshai saw I had a 2-inch bald spot at the back of my head. In one month I discovered two more patches. It was really hard to deal with. Alopecia Areata does not make people sick, nor is it contagious. It can, however, be difficult to adapt to emotionally.”

“Though right now I have healthy hair with no patches (that I am grateful for everyday) I’ve been told I have to be aware it can come back at any point in my life. I do take homeopathy and I holistically hope to keep it at bay. In this fast paced world I pray people will pause, reflect and be sensitive to each other,” she added.

Sameera is winning hearts for all the right reasons. The actor-homemaker who made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film, ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’, tied the knot with Akshai Varde in 2014 and has two adorable kids – son, Hans (7) and daughter, Nyra (2), and is now enjoying blissful motherhood.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 02:47 PM IST