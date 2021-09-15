Sameera Reddy has an epic reply after her dad asks why isn't she covering greys

Actress Sameera Reddy who has been missing from the screen space for a while, never fails to delight her fans with her unfiltered content on social media.

Sameera, who is quite active on Instagram, has been promoting body positivity for the past couple of years now.

On Tuesday, she shared two photos of herself in which she can be seen sporting partially white hair. Along with the pictures, she penned a long caption and said that her father was worried about people judging her for her white hair.

In her post, the actress also talked about self-love and acceptance.

"My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered ‘So what if they did .. Did it mean I’m old. Not pretty. Not groomed. Not appealing?’ I told him that I’m not paranoid about it like I I used to be and that freedom is liberating. I used to color every 2 weeks so nobody could catch that line of white . Today I take my own sweet time and choose to color if and when I feel like," she wrote.

"He asked me why I should be the one to change the conversation? I said why not. I know I’m not alone. The shift and acceptance only begins when old thought processes are broken. When we can just let each other be. When confidence can just find it’s way naturally and not hidden behind a mask or cover. My dad understood. As I understood his concern as a father. Every day we learn we move forward and we find peace in small shifts. And it’s those small steps That take us to much bigger places," Sameera added.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, the actress recently took to social media to share that she has reduced seven kilos from 92 kg. She also added that she is trying to shed a few extra kilos by Diwali this year.

Also, Sameera recently moved from her Mumbai home to her house in Goa, where she spends quality time with her kids, husband and mother-in-law.

The actress, who has worked in films like 'Race', 'Musafir' and 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', gave birth to her son Hans in 2015 and welcomed daughter Nyra in July 2019.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:26 AM IST