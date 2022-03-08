'I gained 25 kgs during my pregnancy': Kareena Kapoor recalls going from size 0 to size 16

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has being a crusader for body positivity, recently shared an empowering post, recalling the phase she went from size zero to size sixteen.

The post was a part of her campaign for an athleisure brand. She wrote, “Whether a messy hair day or a glammed up outing, or going from size 0 to size 16, I have thoroughly lived and enjoyed every phase of my life. During my pregnancy, I gained 25 kgs, but I never allowed that to interfere with doing the things I love.”

“I remember being 8 months pregnant when I did a photoshoot and had so much fun... being confident in my skin and flaunting my baby bump. So to all the girls reading this... it's your life and your decisions are the only ones that matter... always,” she added.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh on February 21 last year. They tied the knot in 2012. Their first child, Taimur Ali Khan, was born in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is gearing up for the release of 'Laal Singh Chadha'. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

Apart from Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha will also star Aamir Khan in the lead and will mark their third collaboration after '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:53 AM IST