'I was distressed, my body felt stretched': Kareena Kapoor on her 'difficult' second pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed that her first pregnancy was like a breeze and she struggled more during her second pregnancy.
In an Instagram LIVE session with filmmaker Karan Johar, Kareena, who welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan in February 2021, said that her second pregnancy was difficult and left her feeling vulnerable during and after the delivery.
The actress-director duo was speaking ahead of the launch of her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The actress has penned her experience of being a mother to two kids (Taimur and Jeh).
"This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, 'I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,'" she said.
"It was (also) Covid times. With all safety protocols, we managed to do a lot of shoots. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was this constant fear of what is going to happen, what if I get Covid, my child gets it. There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things but still," Kareena added.
She added that when she walked out of the hospital carrying Jeh in her hand, she was feeling overwhelmed.
"When I came back from the hospital and looked at myself in the mirror, I thought I don’t know if I am ever going to be okay. Being an actor, there is a part of you–it is not vanity, it is about wanting to feel, 'Okay fine, I am fit and I can be back again on my toes,'" the 'Jab We Met' actress said.
"There was fear of breast feeding because I wasn’t getting enough when I delivered Jeh. There was a lot of mental distress I was going through at that time. I felt my body had stretched, my feet were feeling like 100 kgs," Kareena added.
During her second pregnancy, Kareena continued to work, completing work on her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan and also recording her a new season of her talk show, 'What Women Want.'
On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is set to arrive in theatres this Christmas.
Kareena is also all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.
