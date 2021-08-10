'I was distressed, my body felt stretched': Kareena Kapoor on her 'difficult' second pregnancy

She added that when she walked out of the hospital carrying Jeh in her hand, she was feeling overwhelmed.

"When I came back from the hospital and looked at myself in the mirror, I thought I don’t know if I am ever going to be okay. Being an actor, there is a part of you–it is not vanity, it is about wanting to feel, 'Okay fine, I am fit and I can be back again on my toes,'" the 'Jab We Met' actress said.

"There was fear of breast feeding because I wasn’t getting enough when I delivered Jeh. There was a lot of mental distress I was going through at that time. I felt my body had stretched, my feet were feeling like 100 kgs," Kareena added.

During her second pregnancy, Kareena continued to work, completing work on her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan and also recording her a new season of her talk show, 'What Women Want.'

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is set to arrive in theatres this Christmas.

Kareena is also all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.