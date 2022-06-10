'Hungama 2' actress Pranitha Subhash and husband Nitin Raju welcome baby girl

Actress Pranitha Subhash, who predominantly works in the Kannada film industry, welcomed a baby girl. The news was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

She had announced her first pregnancy with husband Nitin Raju in April 2022.

Earlier today, the actress also took to her Instagram account and shared the happy news with her fans and followers.

"The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born.. ❤️🧿 I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all," she wrote.

Pranitha tied the knot with Nitin in Bengaluru last year in May, in an intimate ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended only by her close friends and family.

When asked why she kept the grandest day of her life in such hush hush tones, she told The Free Press Journal, “It was Covid everywhere, so that was the reason (why we kept it hush hush). Covid has its own rules, right? The number of people and invitees, and then there are varied other Covid protocols as well. That’s the reason why we decided to keep it low-key.”

Pranitha made her Bollywood debut in the same year with 'Hungama 2' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.