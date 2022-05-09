'He is fighting back bravely': Aayush Sharma quashes his grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram's death rumours

Actor Aayush Sharma's grandfather and veteran politician Pandit Sukh Ram was recently admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi, post suffering a brain stroke.

On Monday, the actor took to his official social media account and shared his grandfather's health update.

He also quashed rumours of Sukh Ram's death and asked people not to pay heed to false news. Aayush also thanked everyone for their prayers, assuring them that the politician is 'fighting back bravely'.

"My grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram is a strong soul and fighting back bravely. To all the reports and rumours, in this testing time for our entire family, I kindly request everyone to pray for his well-being and refrain the media from paying heed to any false news. We would keep you updated and informed about his health at every step. Heartfelt gratitude for all the prayers," his statement read.

Pandit Sukh Ram, who was a powerful union minister holding the communications portfolio in the Narasimha Rao government at the Centre, was airlifted from Mandi to Delhi.

During his tenure, on July 31, 1995, India marked a historic milestone by making the first-ever mobile phone call – between erstwhile Union Telecom Minister, Sukh Ram, and Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. The call was made on Nokia phones, allegedly the Nokia rinGo, on the first mobile telecom network, Modi Telstra.

The 95-year-old politician's health started deteriorating on Friday afternoon, after which the family decided to airlift him to Delhi on Saturday.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 07:37 PM IST