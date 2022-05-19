'Getting Aashram was gift from universe': Esha Gupta gears up to play a glamorous image maker for Bobby Deol

The much-anticipated web series 'Aashram' is all set to return with its third season. The web-series was a whopping success in the first 2 seasons, and it combines politics, crime, and drama to enhance viewer entertainment.

The lead cast of Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Darshan Kumar is joined by actress Esha Gupta this time.

In the world of social media, where everyone wants to be seen or heard, how can the marketing savvy Babajis remain an exception. Esha Gupta, who plays the role of an image-makeover specialist in the series, is here to add some more dazzle and intrigue to the already popular but notorious Baba with her tricks and charm in 'Aashram' season 3.

Esha’s role is one such to promote Babaji, his acts, and his initiatives in the Aashram, and to enhance his reputation as a powerful Godman who works for the well-being of his people and society at large. Will she manage to promote Babaji and his teachings, or will she expose him and his acts? Esha when preparing for the role took guidance from one of her friends to understand the mindset and personality of the character.

Talking about her role in the series, Esha said, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw 'Aashram' during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe.”

Produced and Directed by Prakash Jha, 'Ek Badnaam... Aashram' will stream on an OTT platform starting 3rd June.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 06:06 PM IST