Gayathri Bharadwaj joins Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon for Vamsee's film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'

Ravi Teja and Vamsee’s Pan India project to be produced by Abhishek Agarwal and to be presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal will have its grand opening tomorrow on Ugadi.

As announced by the makers, the film’s pre-look will also be dropped on the festival occasion.

Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon will be playing one of the lead actresses in the movie. Model-actress Gayatri Bharadwaj has also come on board to play the other heroine in the movie.

Gayatri Bhardwaj has won several beauty pageants and has also received praises for her performance in the web series 'Dhindora'.

Loading View on Instagram

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi language. Based on the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is going to be highest budgeted film for Ravi Teja. This will mark the first Pan India project of the actor.

GV Prakash Kumar will score muic for the film that has dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. R Madhie ISC will crank the camera and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 12:49 PM IST