Gauahar Khan spills the beans on her plans for Eid, childhood memories of the festival, and more

Gauahar Khan, who has been a crusader for equality, positivity, and harmony among all cultures, will ring in Eid 2022 with her near and dear ones. From earliest memories of celebrating the festival to her favourite food, Gauahar gets candid with The Free Press Journal about her plans for Eid this year.

For Gauahar, Eid is the high point of her year. “You’ve fasted the whole month, and you have been good; you want to correct yourself, do charity, and pray as much as you can. It’s like a moment to rejoice, given all the sacrifices we’ve made, and thank God for everything. I just love completing my fast, relaxing, and feeding everybody,” she shares.

Recalling her earliest memories of celebrating Eid, Gauahar reminisces, “As a kid, I used to be excited about the idea that you will get Eidi. Every year my mom used to buy me a new small purse, and I was all about collecting my money because I’d earned it. Ours is a big family with five kids, and we’ve always looked at it as a time where we can all be together and have fun, eat food, and by the evening, we would be absolutely exhausted because of so many guests.”

Sharing her plans for this year, the 'Bestseller' actress says, “We’re having a family lunch with my in-laws, friends, and close family members. Eid this year is going to be about thanking Allah because we went for Umrah. It’s going to be extremely special. My sister Nigaar (Z Khan) will be cooking a lot of stuff because she’s a fab cook. Everything we’ve learned is from our mom only, so we try to do the same, but sometimes we pass, sometimes we fail. It’s all her recipes, though. Nigaar will be making a lot of kormas, and we’re going to make vegetarian biryani this time. Also, we have dahi vada and paneer, and I’m going to make kaju chicken.”

Those who follow Gauahar on Instagram may have noticed that the actress spent her Ramadan making fun reels, including some that busted myths around fasting. She explains, “Generally, the human race is pretty ignorant and judgmental. I’m not making those reels because I want to prove a point, but my humour during Ramadan hits the roof. If I see or hear something relatable and something where people can be enlightened towards facts, then I do it for fun. I often get this question, ‘Can I drink water in front of you?’. Little do they know; we actually don’t feel anything. Obviously, how is anyone supposed to know until and unless you tell them.”

Gauahar believes that equality among all cultures is paramount. She asserts, “I think more than Muslims, the non-Muslims enjoy the food that is made during this time. That’s the best part. For example, on Diwali, I look forward to sweets coming home. This is the beauty of India, and that’s why I’m so proud of where we are and what we are actually born into, where you can enjoy and accept each other’s cultures. We can rejoice and be a part of it. I love that.”

Gauahar, who lost her father last year, misses him dearly amidst all the festivities. “There’s not a minute of the day that I don’t think about him. We got a great opportunity to pray for him closer to the almighty’s house during Umrah. I just pray that he’s happy in the heavens. We don’t realise what loss means to someone else until it actually hits us. You can empathise or sympathise with people, but you cannot feel what they feel. Hence, I cannot describe what it means to me, but I miss him with every breath of mine,” she concludes.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST