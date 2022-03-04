'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt's film enters 100-crore club

Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, opened to a thunderous response at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within a week.

The film has created a massive buzz and is breaking all records. The film has minted a total of Rs 108.3 crore at the box office.

The makers tweeted on Friday, "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye THEEEENK YOUUUU."

The film had a solid first weekend run making the grand total to Rs 39.12 crore.

Alia is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood and has managed to bring back audiences to the cinemas and revive the business.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa. The film released in the theatres on February 25.

The film marks Alia and Bhansali's first collaboration on the silver screen. It is one of the biggest projects to get a theatrical release after cinema halls reopened after the pandemic subsided.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Mumbai's Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:17 PM IST