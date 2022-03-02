'Gangubai Kathiawadi' New Song: Huma Qureshi surprises audience with 'Shikayat'

While 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt, refuses to slow down at the box office, the makers have now released a new song featuring actress Huma Qureshi.

Huma has a special song appearance in the film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Those who saw the film on the big screen took to their social media to praise Huma for her graceful moves, calling her a ‘surprise package.’

The beautiful Qawali song titled ‘Shikayat’ comes at an important part of Gangubai’s life.

Watch the song here:

The song is sung by Archana Gore and penned by A M Turaz. Apart from Huma, it also features Shantanu Maheshwari.

Sharing her experience, Huma said, “It is a very special song for me. Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been a dream. Glad to be a small part of the SLB world."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra too had featured in a special song in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is being loved by the masses. The film has already earned Rs 57.32 crore at the box office, and is expected to witness a successful second week as well.

Huma's film 'Valimai', co-starring Ajith Kumar, is also ruling the box office.

The actress now has several films in the pipeline for her, including 'Double XL', 'Monica O My Darling' and 'Maharani 2'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:52 PM IST