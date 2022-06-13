From Siddhanth Kapoor to Aryan Khan, list of celebs involved in drugs cases

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested recently after he was found to have consumed drugs at a rave party in Bengaluru.

Siddhanth is the son of senior actor Shakti Kapoor and the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor.

According to ANI, Siddhanth was among the six persons who were detained on Sunday night after the Bengaluru cops raided a posh hotel in the city.

It is to be noted that Siddhanth is not the first celebrity in the recent past to get his name embroiled in a drugs case.

Here's a list of Bollywood personalities who were caught in drugs controversies:

Aryan Khan

The son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, made headlines when he was nabbed with several others from a cruise ship off Mumbai coast last year in a major drug bust. The 24-year-old was jailed for almost a month before he was granted bail. He was recently given clean chit in the case after the Narcotics Control Bureau dropped his name from their chargesheet, stating that he was not found in the possession of drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty

Post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor. Her brother Showik was also nabbed by the agency, along with several other drug peddlers.

Shraddha Kapoor

After Sushant's death, his 'Chhichhore' co-star Shraddha was interrogated by the NCB during their drugs probe. While she denied consuming any banned substances herself, she had reportedly confirmed that Sushant consumed cocaine in his vanity.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was called in for interrogation too in the drugs probe on the basis of chats recovered from Sushant and Rhea's phones. The agency stated that they allegedly discussed the procurement of banned drugs in chats dating back to 2017.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was one among the many Bollywood actresses who were questioned during the drugs probe post Sushant's sudden demise.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh too was interrogated around the same time. NCB officials had reportedly questioned her for over four hours before finally letting her leave the premises.

Armaan Kohli

In August 2021, 'Bigg Boss' fame Armaan Kohli was arrested after cocaine was recovered from the actor's residence. He was also said to be in an inebriated state when the NCB raided his place.

Prateik Babbar

In 2020, son of actor-politician Raj Babbar and Smita Patil, Prateik Babbar, opened up on battling addiction. He had confessed that he had his first run-in with drugs when he was just 13, and it was only when he was sent to rehab that he could give up his addiction.

Sanjay Dutt

In 1982, Sanjay Dutt was found in the possession of drugs. The actor has been quite vocal about his struggle with substance abuse and was even sent to a rehab in America for several years, before he returned to the country.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was arrested in Mumbai in 2001 after he was allegedly attempting to buy cocaine from a peddler. However, the charges were dropped in 2012 and he underwent a de-addiction programme at the KEM Hospital.