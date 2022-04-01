'Felt like we brought in a writers' festival': Boman Irani on celebrating two years of Spiral Bound's sessions

Boman Irani celebrated the second anniversary of Spiral Bound's online sessions with writers recalling their best memories. The ‘3 Idiots’ actor stepped into production and launched his creative venture Spiral Bound, a screenplay writing workshop for aspirants.

The initiative clocked in two years and arrived at its 490th session. To celebrate this milestone, Irani and over 175 Spiral Bounders gathered in Worli, Mumbai and shared their journey in the presence of guests such as Ram Madhvani and Anupam Kher.

Boman said, “We thoroughly enjoyed celebrating this wonderful journey of two very fulfilling years of online sessions with our family of talented writers. I'm proud that most of them attended all the sessions. This is the kind of dedication that inspires excellence. Listening to their stories and their experience with the initiative was a learning curve for me. It felt like we brought in a writers' festival with this celebration.”

Irani has an interesting line-up of films in 2022 which includes ‘Jayeshbhai Jordar’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Uunchai’, Ali Abbas Zafar's ‘Detective Sherdill’.

