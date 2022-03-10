e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

Fan offers Kartik Aaryan Rs 20 crore to marry her; check out the actor’s hilarious reaction

Kartik posted a video where he was surprised by a young fan who imitated one of his dialogues from the film 'Dhamaka'.
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who often interacts with fans on social media, recently encountered an interesting one in his Instagram comments section.

On Wednesday, Kartik posted a video where he was surprised by a young fan who imitated one of his dialogues from the film 'Dhamaka'.

Child actor Inayat Verma can be seen repeating his opening dialogue as the journalist, Arjun Pathak. He rightly captioned it, "Cutest #ArjunPathak".

However, a user's comment on the video stole the thunder. She wrote, "Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi," to which the actor responded, “kab” with a laughing emoji.

Meanwhile on work front, Kartik wrapped a schedule of his forthcoming film 'Shehzada' in Mumbai.

‘Shehzada’ is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Besides Aaryan and Sanon, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, ‘Shehzada’ is expected to be released in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Aaryan's other upcoming releases also include ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Freddy’, 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his pipeline.

