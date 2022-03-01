Kartik Aaryan hints at another 'Punchnama' film as he wishes newlywed Luv Ranjan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday extended wishes to director Luv Ranjan, who tied the knot with Alisha Vaid last month.

The couple dated for several years and tied the knot at a grand ceremony on February 20 in Agra.

On Tuesday, Kartik, who had reportedly attended the wedding, took to his official Instagram account and shared a dreamy wedding photo of the couple.

In the caption, he wrote, "Inki wali sach mein alag hai! #LuvAlisha ❤️ Lekin ab Luv sir se Punchnama mein direct hone ka alag hi maza aayega."

Luv made his directorial debut with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. He also helmed other films like 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. His upcoming film will feature Ranbir, Shraddha, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

In an earlier interview, Luv had also hinted at 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3'. "If you ask me whether I want to do part three then yes it is a franchise which has been popular and there is a scope for the third film. So we wish to do it but I have no scripts for it as of now. But in future we would want to do it."

Meawhile, on the work front, Kartik has a bag full of big ticket of films in his kitty including 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' along with Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:14 PM IST