Did 'Shershaah' couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani break up? Here's what we know

Vishnuvaradhan directorial biographical war film 'Shershaah' brought rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together onscreen for the first time since their dating rumours set tongues wagging.

From New Year vacations to birthday parties, the duo has made multiple public appearances, as well as been photographed visiting each other’s homes.

After Ranbir and Alia tying the knot, all eyes were on this couple to get hitched. However, a report by BollywoodLife suggests that the two have parted ways.

Rumours of Sidharth and Kiara being in a relationship started in 2019, when the former was spotted at the actress's 27th birthday.

Two years later, they came together for ‘Shershaah’. The film is a biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. While Sid essayed the lead role Kiara played Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

Now, a source tells the entertainment portal that the couple has “stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love.”

The source added, “The reason behind their separation is best known to them. There was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise.”

Sidharth and Kiara were last seen together at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash in February 2022.

Meanwhile on work front, Sidharth will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action-packed series ‘Indian Police Force’. He also has 'Mission Majnu' with Rashmika Mandanna which will release on June 10, as well as Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

On the other hand, Kiara awaits the release of her horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. Besides that, she has 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

