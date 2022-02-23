Kiara Advani mourns the demise of rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar

New Delhi [India]: Actor Kiara Advani has mourned the demise of his rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's pet dog Oscar, who died on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram stories Kiara shared a couple of unseen pictures featuring the Sidharth and Oscar.

One of the stories shows Sidharth looking adorably at his canine friend. The other story showed Oscar sleeping amidst a gorgeous view and the third one shows Sid kissing Oscar, alongside which Kiara wrote, "Best Boys".

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sharing a couple of pictures of Oscar on his Instagram handle, Siddharth Malhotra mourned the loss of his furry friend with a heart-wrenching note.

"Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He's left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health," Sidharth wrote.

Sidharth's social media handles could easily prove how much of a friendship the actor had with his dog, Oscar who was a boxer breed.

His demise has garnered several comments from social media users and fellow celebrities including Alia Bhatt.

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Oscar taught me how to love animals in a way I never did ... he had the best energy and aura... he leaves behind so much and indelible memories ...love you Sid and stay strong .."

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "So sorry sid!! All dogs go to heaven, so Oscars watchin over you from a better place."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is currently shooting for 'Yodha'. The action-thriller will also feature Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles.

Sidharth recently bagged Critics Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for his lead role in 'Shershaah'. Kiara Advani, who played the female lead in the movie also received the Critics Best Actress accolade at the award ceremony.

The biographical war movie also bagged 'Best Film' accolade at the prestigious award ceremony held on Sunday.

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:31 AM IST