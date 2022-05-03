'Desh me heatwave chal rahi hai...': Ranveer Singh accuses Mouni Roy of spreading global warming

Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', recently caught up with actress Mouni Roy and labelled her as the 'reason for global warming'.

In a video that the actor shared on his Instagram stories, Ranveer can be seen sporting a colourful and funky shirt, while Mouni looked like a total diva in a black and silver lehenga.

Flirting with Mouni, Ranveer says, "Mouni ji, desh me heatwave chal rahi hai, kuch to rehem karo". While the actress feigns worry over the comment, Ranveer adds, "Waise if things get too hot in here, I have got this", pointing at a fire extinguisher.

Not just Mouni, but the powerhouse of energy also had fun with Sonali Bendre and Remo D'Souza. He dropped a video wherein he was seen reciting a shayari for Sonali from her film 'Sarfa'.

He also sat holding Remo's hand and cheekily wrote, "Throwback to when @remodsouza and I used to take long walks on Juhu beach."

In 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', Ranveer plays a sharp-witted Gujarati man who stands up for his unborn girl and takes on his family that is representative of the patriarchal society that we live in.

A hilarious satire on society - 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars 'Arjun Reddy' famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing worldwide on May 13, 2022.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:42 AM IST