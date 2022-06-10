e-Paper Get App

Deepika Padukone visits Tirupati temple with her family on father Prakash Padukone's birthday - see pics

Deepika was seen in pink traditional attire. She walked barefoot and covered her face with a mask.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
Actress Deepika Padukone visited Tirupati temple with family on Friday to seek blessings on the occasion of her father Prakash Padukone's birthday.

She visited the temple along with her parents and sister Anisha Padukone, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years.

In the viral photos, Deepika was seen in pink traditional attire. She wrapped around a maroon cloth with a golden border and walked barefoot. The 'Gehraiyaan' actress tied her hair in a bun and covered her face with a mask.

In some of the pictures, her father can also be seen in a white traditional outfit. The photos were shared by several fan pages of the actress on social media.

After hectic two weeks at Cannes Film Festival, the actress is now spending some quality time with her family. She turned jury member at Cannes 2022 and was also part of every best-dressed list.

Apart from cementing her position as one of the biggest global icons in the world, Deepika has aced her responsibility as a dutiful loving daughter and has always put her family centerstage.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika has just wrapped Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is also working on 'Project K' with Prabhas which is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Next up is the Indian remake of 'The Intern', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions.

