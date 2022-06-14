Deepika Padukone hospitalised in Hyderabad amid 'Project K' shoot: Report

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad amid the shoot of her upcoming film 'Project K'.

According to a report in India Today, the actress felt uneasy on the sets of the film and was thus hospitalised. The portal quoted a source who said that Deepika's heart rate shot up, followed by restlessness.

The source, however, added that the actress is back on the sets of 'Project K' and is currently recuperating.

No official statement has been released by Deepika or her family as of yet.

Read Also THIS is how Deepika Padukone helped Manushi Chhillar bag lead role in Samrat Prithviraj

Meanwhile, on Friday, Deepika visited Tirupati temple with her family to seek blessings on the occasion of her father Prakash Padukone's birthday.

She visited the temple along with her parents and sister Anisha Padukone, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years.

On the film front, Deepika is currently working on 'Project K' in Hyderabad, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas for the first time. The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

The actress has already wrapped Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Next up is the Indian remake of 'The Intern', alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which she is also producing via her KA Productions.