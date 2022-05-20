'Dance out of Poverty' brings a special surprise for Ganesh Acharya as he promotes 'Dehati Disco' in Delhi

Celebrated Choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently made a visit to Delhi for promoting his upcoming film 'Dehati Disco'.

During the event, Master Ji received a token of appreciation from the kids of 'Dance out of Poverty' where they showcased their talent by performing on the songs of 'Dehati Disco'.

Ganesh was extremely happy and mentioned how lucky these kids were to receive a platform like 'Dance out of Poverty' to exceed in their life. He added, “I received their request to meet on social media platform and I am delighted to watch them perform. I am pleased to know how dance connects everyone in various ways and I hope these kids do great in their life ahead.”

'Dehati Disco' is a film based on dance and how a father (Bhola) fulfils his incomplete wish of dancing along with his Son (Bheema). During the event in Delhi Ganesh spoke of Saksham Sharma and how brilliant the kid is, not just with dancing but with acting as well. One could easily notice the close bond between the reel father and fon during the event. Unravel the story of 'Dehati Disco' in theatres near you.

'Dehati Disco' starring Ganesh Acharya and 'Super Dance-Chapter 3' finalist Saksham Sharma, directed by Manoj Sharma, produced by Gitesh Chandrakar, Vaseem Qureshi and Kamal Kishor, under the banner Qureshi Productions Pvt ltd and One Entertainment Film Productions, set to release in cinemas on 27th May 2022.

