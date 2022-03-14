Cult Tamil film 'Aaranya Kaandam' to get a Hindi remake

Finally, a Hindi adaptation of Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ‘Aaranya Kaandam’ is in pre-production.

Producers Ramesh Taurani (Tips Industries) and Akshai Puri (12th street Entertainment) have acquired exclusive rights to this neo-noir action thriller.

While other details remain under wraps, the project is to be helmed by Ajay Bahl known for his audacious directorial success ‘Section 375’.

‘Aaranya Kaandam’ marked the beginning of a new chapter in Tamil cinema and garnered many accolades. The makers are confident that the adaptation will acquire the same cult status in Hindi cinema as the original film.

The original story takes place in a day in the lives of the six protagonists, played by Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, Guru Somasundaram and Master Vasanth.

'Aaranya Kaandam' had released in 2011. Prior to its release, the film had run into difficulties as the regional censor board in Chennai raised objection against the film, giving it an adult rating besides demanding 52 cuts.

