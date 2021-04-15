'I am utterly shocked': 'Anniyan' producer blasts Shankar for 'illegal' Hindi adaption featuring Ranveer Singh

Producer Aascar V Ravichandran has slammed director Shankar, who recently announced that he is making a Hindi adaption of his 2005 film 'Anniyan' with actor Ranveer Singh.

In a statement, Ravichandran, who bankrolled 'Anniyan' said, "I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie, Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal."

"Further, I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely 'Boys,' directed by you, you were severe stress due to the dented image. Still, I have provided you with the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie 'Anniyan' by associating yourself and adaptation of Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how can you stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts," he added.

"You are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter," the producer warned.