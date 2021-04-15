'I am utterly shocked': 'Anniyan' producer blasts Shankar for 'illegal' Hindi adaption featuring Ranveer Singh

Producer Aascar V Ravichandran has slammed director Shankar, who recently announced that he is making a Hindi adaption of his 2005 film 'Anniyan' with actor Ranveer Singh.
In a statement, Ravichandran, who bankrolled 'Anniyan' said, "I am utterly shocked to know that you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie, Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from the writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adaptation or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal."
"Further, I wish to remind you that after the not so successful film namely 'Boys,' directed by you, you were severe stress due to the dented image. Still, I have provided you with the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie 'Anniyan' by associating yourself and adaptation of Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how can you stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts," he added.
"You are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter," the producer warned.
The project was announced, on Wednesday, on the occasion of Tamil New Year.
"In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan," read Shankar's tweet.
In another tweet, Shankar said the Hindi adaptation of 'Anniyan' needed a "maverick, charismatic showman" which he found in Singh.
"He is a maverick and charismatic showman no one else can play!
Welcome aboard, @RanveerOfficial Can't wait for this magnificent journey to begin mid 2022," he wrote.
The 2005 psychological action thriller featured South star Vikram in the lead and chronicled the story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder- working as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night.
The adaptation, billed as a pan-India project, will be produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.
The 'Gully Boy' actor described the filmmaker as a "true disruptor" who has proved with his films that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen.
"To lead a film like 'Anniyan' is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country's finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched.
"I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It's undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being," Singh said in a statement.
