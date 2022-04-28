Check out Esha Deol's befitting reply to trolls who said she looks like brother Bobby Deol in latest photos

Bollywood actress Esha Deol gave a befitting reply to those who said she looked like her half-brother Bobby Deol in latest pictures.

Esha was spotted in Mumbai a few days back as she stepped out for the shoot of her upcoming project.

As soon as her photos surfaced online, netizens trolled her for her hairstyle and several users also said that she looked like Bobby.

On Thursday, Esha took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Recently while shooting for an ACTION sequence for my upcoming project in Mumbai I was walking towards my vanity van & happened to get papped by default.... Later to see my video going viral & getting trolled for the way looked! Well to begin with my hair had to be messy & I was sweating doing all the action."

"And yes ! so if I do look like my brother @iambobbydeol In that hairdo ..... I'd like to thank you for the compliment," the actress added. She ended her note with a hands-folded emoji.

A couple of months back, it was announced that Esha has joined Suniel Shetty in his digital debut 'Invisible Woman.'

Esha had earlier said, "A project like this is truly fantastic. It explores an unusual genre. The story has mystery, intrigue and great scope for histrionics. And to work with Suniel Anna again is an absolute delight. Shooting has begun and it feels just great."

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:43 PM IST