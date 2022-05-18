Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela makes her red carpet debut in a white tulle gown

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela attended the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film 'The Legend'.

The Indian Pavilion was inaugurated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2019. India is the Cannes Country of Honour this year in its 75th year of Independence.

For the occasion, Urvashi wore a white one-shoulder tulle gown. It had shoulder and waist detailing. She went for an ultra glamourous look with her brown hair tied in a bun, and braids at the front.

Photos by AFP

Urvashi had said in a statement, "I'm truly honoured to mark my debut and to be invited by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world - Festival de Cannes - for the launch of my multilingual film 'The Legend'".

"It's certainly the most important film festival to me and in terms of worldwide impact. Also for the first time in history India is named the official 'Country of Honour' at a time when India celebrates its 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," she added.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her big Hollywood debut along with '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone. The film, produced by Netflix and Tomasz Mandes, will be directed by '365 Days' director Barbara Bialowas.

In addition, she will be seen in Jio Studios' 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda, and in an international music single where she will be seen opposite Jason Derulo.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 08:54 AM IST