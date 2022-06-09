Brahmastra: 'Guru' Amitabh Bachchan to wield 'sword of light' in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

The makers of the much-anticipated 'Brahmastra', which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, introduced fans to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film.

Dharma honcho Karan Johar dropped a new motion poster featuring Big B. In the photo, he can be seen sporting a rugged and rough look with cuts and bruises on his face. He can also be seen holding a 'sword of light'.

"Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai… har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti. Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light!," Karan captioned the poster.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Brahmastra' is all set to release on June 15.

A few days ago, the makers shared a teaser of the film, giving the audience a sneak peek into the various characters. The video gave the audience a glimpse into the various characters in the film, including that of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Ranbir and Alia will share the screen for the first time in 'Brahmastra'. The fantasy-adventure drama is touted to be Ayan, Ranbir and Alia's labour of love and is the first installment of the planned trilogy.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.