'Bollywood ke paap dho diye': Kangana Ranaut reviews 'The Kashmir Files' - watch video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier criticised Bollywood for its silence over 'The Kashmir Files' is all praises for the film post its release.

After watching the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, Kangana said in a video, "Bahut bahut badhai. Inhone Bollywood industry ke jitne bhi paap kiye hai, saare dho diye. Itni achi film banayi hai, kabil ae taarif hain. Industry walo ko chupe hue hai chuho ki tarah, nikalke aana chahiye aur promote karna chahiye. Bakwas filmon ko promote karte hain."

On Sunday, Kangana had written on Instagram: "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles. Not just content, even its business is exemplary ... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year."

Meanwhile, reacting to the silence of a normally vocal section of Bollywood on 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek said: "It is not important."

Holding back no punches, Agnihotri said: "India is changing. Old established orders are coming down and collapsing. In the movie, too, we refer to the establishment. There is a dialogue by Pallavi Joshi's character, who says, "Hukumat kisiki bhi ho, system to hamara hai (Whosoever be at the helm, the system is ours)."

He then added: "But this is now coming to an end as the reality and truth comes out. 'The Kashmir Files' is a true account. The movie is about real people and their tragedy. It is not about Bollywood. People are talking."

'The Kashmir Files' is based on Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Valley in 1990.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:51 AM IST