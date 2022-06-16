'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earns Rs 175 crore; Kartik Aaryan hosts special screening for NGO kids

Kartik Aaryan has taken the nation by storm with his latest release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' raging over the box office even in its fourth week. The actor's fandom seems to grow by the second, including young kids.

As his film minted Rs 175 crore at the box office, the actor met his young fans from the CRY Foundation NGO during a special screening of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and he interacted with them post the film, sang and danced and also posed with them for pictures.

Earlier, he took to his social media to share a wholesome video of a little girl on the street narrating the story of the film while talking about how she loved Kartik in it as he was out with his adorable pet Katori.

He captioned it, "Aur Tuuu Aata Hai 😂 Moments like these ❤️ Narration ho toh aisi ! Puri story bata di ladki ne film ki #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ki."

Post 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', the young superstar has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year. The blockbuster is still going stronger than ever in the theatres.

Kartik had also celebrated the success of the film with his fans by visiting Gaiety Galaxy post the release.

Now, Kartik has a number of films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his kitty.