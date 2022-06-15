Video: BTS grooves on Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song

Image credits: Google

BTS clips trending on social media are not a new thing. However, when these K-pop clips get a Bollywood tadka, they make BTS Indian fans crazy. A similar thing occurred, when a fan-edited BTS clip mixed it with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track. The video of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin and Suga's Black Swan perfectly with the Bollywood song and the outlook is a treat to your eyes.

The clip has gone viral on social media and fans are posting it on social media. You can watch the clip here:

BTS trends often on social media and is also one of the most searched albums. The Korean band was in news for its album Proof. Their songs Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth also gave them fame. Their album Proof sold over 2 million copies. Their song Yet To Come got more than 50 million views.