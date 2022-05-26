'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' continues its reign

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-fronted horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' amassed Rs 8.51 crore on Wednesday.

The film, a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer 2007 psychological horror comedy of the same name, released on Friday.

'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' had an opening of Rs 14.11 crore, followed by an impressive Rs 18.34 crore on Saturday. The film's Sunday collection of Rs 23.51 crore took its opening weekend collection to Rs 55.96 crore.

On Monday it minted Rs 10.75 crore, Tuesday - Rs 9.56 crore and Wednesday - Rs 8.51 crore, amounting to Rs 84.78 crore in six days.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the biggest opener of Bollywood in 2022 so far. It also gave Kartik Aaryan his biggest first day collection till date.

The Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to tickle the audience's funny bones as well as get them on the edge of their seats. Besides Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, amongst others.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of the evil Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

It is a standalone sequel of the 2007 classic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.