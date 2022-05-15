'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Imagicaa come together to unveil a thematic ride

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are leaving no stones unturned to promote their most-anticipated films of the year 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Taking promotions a notch higher, the makers of this upcoming horror comedy – T-Series and Cine1 Studio join forces with Imagicaa Mumbai to unveil a special, one of its kind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Salimgarh ride at the theme park.

Touted as one of the biggest and never done before collaborations in the history of Indian cinema, the audiences will now get to firsthand experience the adventures and horrors of the film through this special co-branded themed ride.

Literally taking the audience on a wholesome ride of joy and thrill, Kartik and Kiara launched their peppy track 'De Taali' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and inaugurated this co-branded Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Salimgarh ride at Imagicaa along with Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Shiv Chanana in presence of media and fans.

Commenting about this massive collaboration, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series said, “We at T-Series always thrive on innovative strategies to market a film. Breaking the norm and going beyond a regular association, we are happy to combine forces with Imagicaa Mumbai for a magical yet spooky Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Salimgarh ride that totally resonates with the theme of the film.”

Producer Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studio adds, “We are proud to partner with Imagicaa Mumbai for our upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. With this unique ride, we seek to offer an immersive and firsthand experience to the fans.”

Kartik comments, “The artwork, the live characters and the entire theme of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2- Salimgarh ride at Imagicaa Mumbai is out of this world! With this never done before collaboration, the guests, especially our fans will instantly feel transported in the movie through this immersive experience.”

Kiara Advani says, “'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in itself is a wholesome ride and now with this unique collaboration with Imagicaa, the audience will get to live through it.”

Dhimant Bakshi, CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment Limited said, “We are extremely excited with this first ever kind of association with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' at Imagicaa. The key element that binds the association and makes it truly unique is the ‘horror theme’ which is the movie’s storyline and also of our thematic horror ride -Salimgarh that will etch a special place in consumer's mind. We therefore look forward to more such tie-ups and wish the movie, cast and the entire T-Series team all the success.”

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is all set to release on 20th May 2022.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 12:13 PM IST