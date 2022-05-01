Bhagyashree says her 'possessive' husband was not comfortable with her doing romantic scenes: 'I prioritised my relationship over work'

'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree recently revealed that her husband Himalay Dasani was 'very possessive' and was uncomfortable about the idea of her romancing other actors on-screen.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress also opened up about her husband's family who couldn't understand 'anything of the way life was outside'. She also said that when she would 'step foot into the house' her life would change as she would no longer be 'Bhagyashree the actress'.

Talking about adjusting in her life, Bhagyashree said, "I got married into a household which had nothing to do with films. So they could not understand anything of the way life was outside and literally, when I was working the moment I would step foot into the house my life would change. I would no longer be Bhagyashree the actress and there would be so many things that you would have to do hands-on as any other housewife does and I would be doing all of that."

The actress revealed that Himalaya was too possessive and was not very comfortable with her doing romantic scenes with other actors hence it gave her a lesser spectrum of films that she could have worked on without him. Hence she prioritised her relationship over her work.

Bhagyashree, who hails from a Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, tied the knot with Himalay Dassani in 1990, after her film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was a massive success.

The couple have two children -- Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani, both of whom are actors as well.

