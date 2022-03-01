Watch: Bhagyashree gets teary-eyed as she recalls her wedding: 'Our families were against us, no one attended it'

'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree recently revealed that neither her, nor her husband Himalay Dassani's parents were a part of their wedding, as they were against their relationship.

The couple is currently a part of the reality show 'Smart Jodi'. In the upcoming episode, Bhagyashree will be seen opening up on her marriage and her parents' objection to it.

In a promo of the show, the actress can be seen getting emotional and saying, "No one was present for me at our wedding, except for my husband. When I told my parents that I wanted to get married to him, they did not agree to it."

"Parents have certain dreams for their children, but children too have their own dreams, and sometimes, you must let them live their dreams. Because at the end of the day, it's their lives, and they are the ones who are going to live it," she adds.

Bhagyashree also pointed out that a certain section of the media had reported that she had eloped with Himalay. "When people and the media say that I ran away to get married, I feel very angry. Because I didn't," she says.

In the promo, the couple can also be seen putting garlands around each other's necks as the other participating couples too got emotional and cheer for them.

Bhagyashree, who hails from a Marathi royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, tied the knot with Himalay Dassani in 1990, after her film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' was a massive success.

The couple have two children -- Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani, both of whom are actors as well.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:33 AM IST