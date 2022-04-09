Ayesha Takia Birthday Special: Sexy photos of the 'Wanted' actress that prove she is a queen of mirror selfies

Former Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia is all set to celebrate her 36th birthday on Sunday with her family.

Born on April 10, 1986, Ayesha had marked her Bollywood debut with the 2004 film 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' for which she won the Filmfare Best Debut Award that year.

The actress was an instant hit among the masses and went on to star in a number of films. She was highly praised for her work in the 2006 fil 'Dor', in which she played the role of a young widowed Rajasthani woman living in a traditional joint family. She went on to win several awards for her performance in the film.

Her notable films include 'Socha Na Tha' (2005), Super (2005), Dor (2006), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), Wanted (2009) and Paathshaala (2010).

In 2009, Ayesha married restaurateur Farhan Azmi, the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, at the peak of her career. The couple now have a son named Mikhail Azmi.

While Ayesha seems to have quit showbiz, that hasn't stopped her from garnering fans on her social media handles. The actress keeps her fans updated with regular Instagram posts, most of which include pictures of her son and some of the most stunning mirror selfies of herself.

Have a look at some of the photos here:

