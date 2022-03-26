'Attack' new song ‘Main Nai Tuttna’: John Abraham, Rakul Preet, Jacqueline Fernandez launch the latest track in Delhi

John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and director Lakshya Raj Anand are gearing up for the release of the film 'Attack'.

The team reached Delhi on Saturday to promote the film which sees John as a super soldier.

The team also launched the song ‘Main Nai Tuttna’ during the press conference. The peppy upbeat track is all about the passion to win and never give up.

Watch the song here:

It has been crooned by Vishal Mishra, Shashwat Sachdev Ft. Tisoki, music by director Shashwat Sachdev and lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

'Attack' is about the story of an Army soldier who realises his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India’s first super-soldier and to stop the rampant terror attacks.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The film also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles.

'Attack' is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022.

