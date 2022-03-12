'Art feels like home to me': Karan Singh Grover's virtual exhibition 'Fifth Density' goes live

Karan Singh Grover has been setting the internet ablaze with artworks for quite some time now. Much to everyone's excitement, the brilliant pieces created by the contemporary new-age artist are available on display at the Fifth Density virtual art exhibition on Terrain.Art.

A creative result of being at the crossroads of spirituality and art, Karan Singh Grover goes by the artist pseudonym 'Starinfinity'. The actor-turned-artist is self-taught and allows the flow of energy to guide him through his creative process.

Karan channels his art through symbols, colours and patterns that act as 'portals' into his journey of articulating the 'self' and the 'other'. His art is driven by the body and its gestures.

Inspired by nature and spirituality, he prefers going with the flow rather than going into it with a fixed outcome in mind.

Speaking about art, Karan said, "I am fascinated by the symbolism of star and infinity and the magic that takes place when you put both together. Art has always been a meditative process for me. It is a place where I connect with not only my inner self but also the universe at large. It feels like home to me, and when I'm in the thick of it all, I'm on another dimension altogether."

Fifth Density, the art exhibition, went live virtually on March 10 and will be on display till March 31. Karan's art is available for viewing on https://www.terrain.art/discover/exhibitions/starinfinity/29.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:29 PM IST