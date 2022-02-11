Five times Karan Singh Grover took our breath away with his brilliant artwork

Karan Singh Grover is quite literally adding some colours to our timelines! Hailed for his impressive artistic skills, the contemporary artist is making waves on the other side of the world with his picture-perfect paintings. While the star takes inspiration from nature, his work explores the relationship between line, colour, and form.

With his on-screen presence, Karan Singh Grover has stolen a million hearts. But today, we are here to discuss five times he took our breath away with his artwork.

1) Step Into Galaxy II

Karan Singh Grover's Step Into Galaxy II painting represents cosmos and a grasp at the boundless infinity. It plays with the black and white colour tone and gives a glimpse into the artist's state of mind.

2) Be Free

With his Be Free artwork, Karan Singh Grover played with many colours, representing the freeness and the idea of exploring. With the complete modern take on the concept, his work became a hit on social media.

3) Watcher

Karan Singh Grover gave visual representation to the concept of Watcher, the one who watches over us and the one who is always awake. Well, the artist takes in a lot of inspiration from his spiritual learning.

4) Expressing soul

The new-age artist worked on expressing inner feelings and soul with this artwork. Karan Singh Grover's work with colours really added sunshine to our feeds. Look at the star's passion here!

5) Ganapati

Known to derive inspiration from nature & spirituality, Karan Singh Grover's depiction of Lord Ganapati was simply brilliant. The artist worked with warm tones to give the painting needed holiness.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 02:57 PM IST