AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman gets married - see inside photos

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman tied the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music maestro shared the happy news of his daughter's marriage on Instagram on Thursday night.

He shared a picture in which the bride and the groom can be seen posing with family members. The photo also features AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu, and their kids, Ameen and Raheemama. Rahman’s mother's picture is also kept beside the newlyweds.

"May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love🌹🌹💍🌻🌻 @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marriage," Rahman captioned his post.

Moments after he shared the post, several fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory wishes.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple."

Khatija also shared a photo with Riyasdeen on Instagram and wrote, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan."

Earlier this year, Khatija got engaged in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of just close friends and family members.

Khatija made her singing debut in films with her father’s composition "O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha" in ‘Robo’ alongside the legendary SP. Balasubramanyam and his father AR Rahman. She was reportedly only 14 when she sang the song.

Rahamn's other daughter Raheema Rahman is also a musician.

Speaking about his daughters, Rahman had once told ANI, “They (Raheema and Khatija) have the toughest mindsets. Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough...all these things come to their mind. So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality...God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them.”

Rahman is happily married to Saira Banu and they are blessed with two daughters, and a son Ameen Rahman.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 10:19 AM IST