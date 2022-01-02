AR Rahman's elder daughter Khatija Rahman gets engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman's elder daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on December 29.

According to a report in ETimes, Khatija got engaged in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of just close friends and family members, due to the pandemic.

Reportedly, the wedding date has been finalised and it will also be a family affair.

Khatija also took to her official Instagram account and wrote, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."

Khatija made her singing debut in films with her father’s composition "O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha" in ‘Robo’ alongside the legendary SP. Balasubramanyam and his father AR Rahman. She was reportedly only 14 when she sang the song.

Rahamn's other daughter Raheema Rahman is also a musician.

Speaking about his daughters, Rahman had once told ANI, “They (Raheema and Khatija) have the toughest mindsets. Anything they do, they feel like they have to be good enough...all these things come to their mind. So I keep telling them not to be worried about anything, just do it, just do the stuff and then you will have your own personality...God will bless you and nobody is going to compare them.”

Rahman is happily married to Saira Banu and they are blessed with two daughters, and a son Ameen Rahman.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:15 PM IST