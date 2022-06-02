Ananya Panday reveals she was asked to get a boob job: ‘The worst thing you can do to someone’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who isn't new to being body-shamed, recently recalled the time she was asked to go under the knife for bigger breasts.

In her appearance on The Ranveer Show, Ananya shared, "As soon as I started working, people started saying things like ‘you should fix this and fix that, like get a boob job or change something about your face. And, it is said very casually and not in direct words that you sometimes even don’t pick it up. They would say, ‘just fill up a little more. Put on some weight.'"

"Is that what people care about? Is that what I am reduced to? Is there nothing about me paramount to my waist size or chest size? The worst thing you can do to someone is judge them for their body," she added.

Earlier, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor said that she would get a lot of nasty comments from people about being thin.

"At that time, I wasn’t an actor. I would go out with my parents and as I said, I was very thin. People used to say I look like a boy, a flat screen and all those kinds of things,” she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Ananya is set to perform at the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which is being held at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on June 2-4.

The others scheduled to groove on stage include Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The IIFA Awards will be held on June 4 with Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul as the hosts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan' and 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda, which will be her first pan-India film.