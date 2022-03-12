'Amitabh Bachchan abandoned me', says 'Bachchhan Paandey' actor Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey', recently accused megastar Amitabh Bachchan of abandoning him.

During the promotions of 'Bachchhan Paandey', Arshad was asked whom does he consider his 'godfather' in Bollywood. To that, the actor replied that it is Amitabh Bachchan for him as he marked his film debut with 'Tere Mere Sapne', produced by Big B's production house ABCL.

He also named Joy Augustine, who was the director of the film.

However, Arshad quickly added that both these people launched him into the acting profession, but then they left him, so he was not sure whether to call them godfathers or something else.

'Tere Mere Sapne', which released in 1996, was inspired by Mark Twain's 'The Prince and the Pauper' and was received quite well at the box office. However, Arshad failed to impress the audience with his films that followed.

It was then in 2003 that his portrayal as Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Munna Bhai MBBS' marked a turning point in his career. He went on to star in several comedy films including 'Hulchul', 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya', 'Golmaal', 'Golmaal Returns' and 'Dhamaal' to name a few.

Besides comic roles, he also showed his serious side to the masses with films like 'Ishqiya', 'Jolly LLB', 'Kabul Express', 'Guddu Rangeela' and the OTT release 'Asur'.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey' stars Akshay Kumae in the titular role. It also features Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandes. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on March 18, on the occasion of Holi.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 03:28 PM IST