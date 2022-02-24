Arshad Warsi labelled 'insensitive' for sharing 'Golmaal' meme on Russia-Ukraine war

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was at the receiving end of serious backlash on Thursday after he shared a meme likening the Russia-Ukraine war situation to a scene from his film 'Golmaal'.

He shared the clip and wrote, "Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time…."

However, his humour did not go down well with the Twitterati, and they called him insensitive for cracking a joke on the war situation.

"In bad taste. There are many who have been affected by these situations and you are making fun out of it," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste sir."

Another comment read, "I get the comedy... the references but again this is no drill.. this is real time. There's a war going on somewhere out there."

On the professional front, Arshad is currently gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated film 'Bachchhan Paandey'. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role, and also features Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Mishra.

'Bachchhan Paandey' is slated to release on March 18, on the occasion of Holi.

Besides, Arshad will also star in the fifth installment of the 'Golmaal' series, alongside Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. While director Rohit Shetty has confirmed that the film is being made, there has been no update as to when it will be released for the audiences.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:24 PM IST