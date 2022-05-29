Alia Bhatt says 'give me my sunshine' as she shares photos from abroad; Arjun Kapoor's comment will leave you in splits

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the shoot of her debut Hollywood project 'Heart of Stone', shared a series of sunkissed pictures on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress can be seen in a field soaking up the sun. She wore a yellow-hued top and jeggings. Alia flaunted her no-makeup look and left her hair open.

"Just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way,' she captioned her post.

Moments after she shared the post, actor Arjun Kapoor hinted at Ranbir Kapoor and commented, "Sunshine is in Mumbai shooting with Luv Ranjan but." Alia replied, "@arjunkapoor stop rubbing it in (face with rolling eyes emoji)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen opposite Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

She has also joined the cast of Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot. Billed as a spy thriller, the film also stars 'Fifty Shades' actor Jamie Dornan. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

On the other hand, Ranbir will also be seen in a yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor and in 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna.