Alaya F grooves to 'JugJugg Jeeyo' song 'Rangi Sari' in black mini dress - check out her latest dance video

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Alaya F is one of the most active actresses of today’s generation. The star never shies away from trying hands on different activities like dancing, yoga, art, DIY, and aesthetic photoshoots.

Alaya is also one of the most active actresses on social media. She often treats her followers with her stunning videos and photos.

On Thursday, Alaya shared a video of herself grooving to ‘Rangi Sari’. She wore a black mini dress.

"Quick Contemp routine on one of my current fav songs with my all time fav person @dimplekotecha 🖤”

Alaya F carries a girl next door vibe, no wonder why her followers never shy away from communicating with her. As soon as she shares something on Instagram, her fans flood the comments section with heart emoticons and also post adorable messages.

On the work front, Alaya has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'U-Turn' with Ekta Kapoor, 'Freddy' with Kartik Aaryan and several other unannounced projects.

