Alaya F flaunts her toned physique in sultry bikini pictures

A day doesn't go by when Bollywood star Alaya F has not stunned us by her artistic approach on social media. She is one of the most active and interactive celebrities. After marking a promising debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaya is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and has carved a space of her own.

Recently the actress featured in a leading magazine for which she donned multiple swimsuits and flaunted her toned body.

Check out the pictures below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting line-up of films which includes ‘U-Turn’ with Ekta Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

“Sometimes I do feel a little sad when I realise that pretty much my entire career has been a Covid-19 lockdown. It almost felt like someone stole my light the minute I had started to learn how to be in the spotlight. It’s now been two years since, and things are finally looking bright again. The world is opening up, and we are slowly and steadily coming out of this pandemic,” she said in an interview with The Free Press Journal.

The newbie is looking forward to her upcoming projects. “I have now completed three films that are awaiting release, so I feel hopeful again. But I do know this, if it wasn’t for Jawaani Jaaneman and how special the film was for me and how well audiences and the industry accepted and received me, these two years could have gone very differently. A film that released two years ago gave me such a solid start that I managed to stay seen, despite having no other releases. I think it’s because Jawaani Jaaneman was just all heart,” Alaya added.